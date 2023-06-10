5 ways pets benefit youth’s mental well-being

It comes as no surprise that animals play a role in your mental health and well being, especially among young people. Studies have highlighted the positive effects of pet ownership on various aspects of our lives. For instance, research conducted by Wells, ‘’The effects of animals on human health and well-being’’ found that interacting with dogs can reduce stress levels and lower blood pressure. The emotional support, unconditional love, and companionship offered by pets have been shown to have a remarkable positive impact on their humans. Here are various ways pets contribute to the overall mental health of young people:

Companionship Pets, especially cats and dogs, are excellent companions that provide a unique form of emotional support. They offer a constant presence in the lives of young people, providing a sense of security, comfort, and unconditional love. Furthermore, the unconditional love and loyalty exhibited by pets can significantly improve mental health. Interacting with pets releases endorphins, dopamine, and oxytocin, which are known as “feel-good” hormones that can boost mood and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Stress relief Amidst the typical stressors of life, it is common to feel overwhelmed and disheartened. However, pets play a significant role as natural stress relievers, offering a furry companionship that can help alleviate anxiety. Spending quality time with your beloved pets can also contribute to regulating heart rate and reducing blood pressure levels. Physical activity

Having a pet kind of forces you to go out there and take a walk or go for a run in a nearby park or beach. Taking care of a pet encourages young people to engage in activities that promote relaxation. In particular, dogs encourage regular physical activity, which not only benefits the animal’s well-being but also promotes a healthier lifestyle for their owners. Regular physical activity has been proven to enhance mood, reduce symptoms of depression, and improve overall mental health. Dogs encourage regular physical activity, which promotes a healthier lifestyle for their owners. Picture: Freepik Social interactions