What better way to spend take a walk in the park than with your dogs at one of Johannesburg’s many dog walking parks? Not only will you and your canine companion get physically active, you will escape Joburg’s frenetic pace for a little while.

Johannesburg has some beautiful parks where trained and socialised dogs can run, explore and meet other canine friends. “Most of the parks are large and scattered around the city, which means there is somewhere for everyone to take their dogs," says senior brand manager for Pedigree at Mars Africa, Ashleigh Sanderson.

Emmarentia Dam

The Greenside-based park is a mere six kilometres from Joburg’s city centre and a popular spot to give dogs free reign to explore the open spaces and frolic in the water. The park is open seven days a week, from 8am to 6pm. Dog owners are welcome to take a picnic basket or enjoy light refreshments at the café on the grounds. Parking attendants patrol the main parking areas.

For more information, call 011 782 1193 or 011 782 7064

Sandton Field and Study Centre

Another great park for pooches and their owners is the Sandton Field and Study Centre in Parkmore with its impressive trees and major Joburg waterway – the Braamfontein Spruit – running through it.

Entrance is free, security 24/7 and visiting times are from sunrise to sunset. Dogs will delight in the space, with their leashes on or off, and there’s a dog-friendly Field Market on the first Saturday of the month.

For more information, call 011 783 7407

Kingfisher Park (Fourways)

If you’re looking for some a little more intimate, Kingfisher Park in Fourways offers a smaller 12-hectare park that allows dogs to be on or off their leashes. It is open from 8am to 6pm and dogs will delight at the opportunity to run, chase a ball or just sniff around happily.

For more information, call 011 712 6600

Huddle Park Golf & Recreation

If you and your furry friends enjoy working up a sweat on a walking or running trail (up to 10km), then Huddle Park in Linksfield is the perfect place for you. The entrance fee for a group of four (people and dogs) is R50 and trained and socialised dogs can run free in the dog walking park.

For more information, call 011 640 4456