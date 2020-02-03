Whether you’re a dog person, a cat person, or rather fond of your goldfish, there’s plenty of research to show that having a pet improves your general health and wellbeing.
But just exactly why is it so beneficial for us humans to have animal companions? Here are six reasons why taking care of a pet is good for your health, compliments of Fedhealth.
They provide companionship
Humans are wired naturally as social creatures, with a craving for connection with others. For people who live alone or who have lost loved ones and feel lonely as a result, a pet can fill that void of companionship. If you own a dog, striking up a conversation with other dog owners on walks is automatically easier – and so provides more chances to connect with others too.
It encourages exercise