Dogs love to explore, so why not make a day of it with the entire family by visiting one of the many dog-friendly outdoor markets in Gauteng? The markets provide an opportunity to browse, find unique gifts for family and friends, grab a bite to eat, listen to live music and just relax.

Pedigree brand manager, Ashleigh Sanderson, says taking dogs on an outing is a perfect way for owners and their canine friends to bond and spend some quality time together. “

The Linden Market, Emmarentia

The Linden Market, which takes place once every quarter in the tranquil setting of Emmarentia’s Botanical Gardens, encourages locals to swap malls for markets, get some fresh and enjoy nature. It provides a platform for local artisans, musicians and entrepreneurs to showcase their skills, crafts and goods.

When: Quarterly, Sat May 18 (Autumn), Sat July 13 (Winter), Sat September 28 (Spring), Sat November 30 and Sun December 1 (Summer/X-mas market). Check our website to confirm, as the weather may compel us to change dates.

Where: Emmarentia Botanical Gardens

Contact: https://thelindenmarket.com

The Fields Market, Parkmore

Dogs are welcome at the open-air Fields Market located along the Braamfontein Spruit in Parkmore, as long as they kept on leashes and remain at their owners’ sides at all times. There is much for visitors to enjoy in a relaxed environment, including local handcrafted goods, a wide variety of food and beverages, and live music.

When: Every second Saturday of the month

Where: Field & Study Park, corner of 14th Street and Louise Avenue, Parkmore

Contact: http://www.fieldmarket.co.za/

Cowhouse Market, Pretoria East

The all-weather and pet-friendly Cowhouse Market offers numerous gourmet food and craft stalls, as well as a farm experience for children. Nestled on the fringe of Silverlakes, the market is an all weekend affair that visitors of the four- and two-legged variety can enjoy to the full. All dogs must be on leashes.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday, between 10h00 and 16h00

Where: Hazeldean Village, corner of Ridge Raid and Oukraal Boulevard, Hazeldean

Contact: http://www.cowhousemarket.co.za

Irene Village Market, Olifantsfontein

Only original art and crafts are available at the Irene Village Market Big Red Barn, which is located on the grounds of the Sunlawns Estate, overlooking vast grasslands and the Kaal River. The dog-friendly market also offers Acrobranch and Segway for the kids, a 20km to 30km mountain bike route and a 5km to 13km trail run for the more active amongst us.

When: Every first and last Saturday of the month, between 09h00 and 14h00

Where: Big Red Barn, 7 Nelson Road, Sunlawns, Olifanstfontein

Contact: http://www.irenemarket.co.za/

The Stables Village Market, Chartwell

The Stables Village Market offers human and canine visitors a uniquely country experience in a converted stable setting. There is something for everyone, from delicious organic food, to numerous charming stalls offering beautifully crafted products.

When: First Friday of every month

Where: 3rd Road, Chartwell

Contact: https://thestablesvillagemarket.com/

Bryanston Organic and Natural Market, Bryanston

One of Johannesburg’s first outdoor markets, the Bryanston Organic and Natural Market is the place to go for fresh, wholesome food, creative goodies and plenty of fun for kiddies. Pooches are welcome too, as long as they are kept on their leashes, well controlled and they clean up after them.

When: Thursdays and Saturdays, 09h00 – 13h00

Where: 40 Culross Rd, Bryanston

Contact: https://www.bryanstonorganicmarket.co.za/

Fourways Farmers Market, Fourways

This beautiful outdoor market is located on the original Fourways Farmstead. It boasts a pine-tree canopy, flower lined paths and a haybale picnic lawn. Specialty food and creatively crafted products make a visit to the market a day to remember for the whole family, including their furry friends.

When: Sundays, 09h00 – 16h00

Where: C/O Monte Casino Blvd and William Nicol Dr, Fourways

Contact: https://www.ffmarket.co.za