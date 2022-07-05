A healthy pet is a happy pet

As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure, and that goes for pets as well. Yes, it’s important to keep our pets healthy, However, vet bills have become astronomical, and with the cost of living rising day by day, it makes sense to pay attention to the holistic well-being of our animals.

What we do for our own well-being, often works for pets too. As with humans, good quality food and maintaining a healthy weight help to reduce risk of disease in pets. Daily physical activity and stress reduction help to boost overall wellness and support immune functioning. Many pet owners are taking a closer look at the pet products they typically use for grooming and parasite control, and also considering nutritional supplementation to treat certain conditions or generally boost their pet’s health. Michele Carelse, CEO of Feelgood Health, one of the country’s pioneering online health and wellness stores says, “There is a world-wide trend towards products that are natural, eco-friendly and cruelty-free.’’

‘ ’More and more consumers realise that what they eat and what they use on their bodies not only affects their health, but also the health of the planet. Because pets are part of our family, this trend is extending towards our choices around pet products as well. From grooming aids like shampoos, to treats and supplements, choosing natural, eco-friendly and cruelty-free options is good for our pets, and better for the environment,” she adds

Here is Carelse’s checklist for holistic pet care: Good quality food and weight management It’s worth investing in a healthy pet diet and ensuring that your pet does not become overweight. Avoid unhealthy treats and titbits of human food, especially sugary treats. Stick to healthy, naturally-formulated treats for pets and follow the recommended amounts if you give your pets treats on a frequent basis.

Spay or neuter your pets An important part of responsible pet ownership is to help prevent the number of unwanted pets in our communities. Spaying and neutering also avoids certain cancer risks and often results in safer pet behaviour and therefore, longer lifespans. Don’t treat your pets with human medications

Human meds can be highly toxic for pets, causing major organ damage and sometimes, death. Get professional vet advice if your pet ingests human meds accidentally, or if your pet needs care for an ailment. Be proactive when it comes to parasites Ticks, fleas and worms are threats to the health of cats and dogs and also pose a risk to the humans living with them. It helps to find a regime of parasite control, especially using products with safe ingredients. Be aware that many conventional flea and tick treatments may contain substances that do adversely affect pet health.

Take dental hygiene seriously Pets benefit just like we do from regular dental care. Pay attention to the condition of your pet’s teeth and be aware that breath odour can be a symptom of an underlying problem. Provide a stimulating environment