London - Muddy, chewed and covered in hair, most dog blankets don’t normally have a long life. But Olive Beckham needs to be a little more careful with hers – because her Louis Vuitton blanket cost £1 200 (about R21 000).

The dog, who the Beckhams have owned since 2015, was shown snuggling up to former footballer David, 43, in the red designer throw as they took a Sunday afternoon nap.

Victoria Beckham posted a picture of the two snuggling up on her Instagram account. "Afternoon nap with her daddy @davidbeckham#Olivebeckham x kisses x VB," she wrote to accompany the pic.

Olive also has her own Instagram account (@olivebeckham23) with over 69K followers.

The blanket, 90 percent lambs wool and 10 percent cashmere, was part of a 2017 collaboration between Louis Vuitton and fashion brand Supreme. No longer available, they can now sell for up to £6 000 (about R105 000) online.

