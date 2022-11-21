Aaron Carter’s dog has been rehomed.

The tragic pop star – who was engaged to Melanie Martin and had 11-month old son Prince with her – was found dead in the bathtub at the age of 34 earlier this month and now his three-and-a-half-year-old German shepherd Zelda has been taken in by Melanie’s sister Jennifer, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that the woman who would have become sister-in-law to the “I Want Candy” singer and her fiancé Max took in the pooch just one day after Carter had died and found the dog “seemed to be in shock when she was found” as she was acting “nervous and scared”.

According to TMZ, Jennifer – who has set up a TikTok under the handle of @bellarooandmaxypoo to document the canine's journey – explained that it just “felt right” to take Zelda in and noted that she has been doing “a lot better” since the incident, but she and Max have no intention of the dog spayed because they would worry about “changing her temperament”.

Carter also had a pup called Karma at the time of his death, but that pooch “wasn’t as shaken up as Zelda” when he died and has reportedly been rehomed with one of Jennifer’s colleagues.