Just when you think you've seen it all, pet owners have one more thing to spend their money on - dog onesies. A quick search on Amazon takes you to Shed Defender. The makers behind this ingenious product are onto something and tapping into a potential goldmine.

Why? Because these leotard-type outfits are a surefire way of keeping unwanted dog hairs off your beloved couch, and reduces exposure to allergies.

News of the dog onesie was first reported on www.delish.com, and buyers are over the moon. “It fit my pug perfectly,” said one customer. “He has allergies and I use it to prevent him from chewing on his lower legs and the inside of his thighs. It’s the only bodysuit that covers his complete body.”

The patent pending Shed Defender contains the dogs hair within the suit to reduce the shedding. It also helps to reduce anxiety - the snug fit and gentle pressure gives the dog a calming effect.

It retails for $57.99 (about R830).