’Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco mourns loss of her dog

Kaley Cuoco is mourning the loss of her dog, Petunia.

The ‘Big Bag Theory’ alum has revealed her pet pooch Petunia has sadly passed away, after Kaley and her husband Karl Cook adopted her into their family after she endured a “life of untold loneliness and hardship”.

In a post uploaded to Karl’s Instagram account - which was also shared by Kaley - he wrote: “After a life of untold loneliness and hardship she is at rest. For that I am happy. We did what we adopted petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything. She is resting at peace, with everyday’s sunset to warm her. That is what matters most. Petunia it is not the amount of time together, but it’s affects on the soul. You affected everyone who met you. You’re forever my old lady. I miss you so much already, sleep my sweet angel (sic)”

The sad news comes after Kaley also mourned the loss of her dwarf pony, Princess Fiona, in March this year.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "After a very short time together, our precious dwarf pony rescue Fiona , passed away last night.. she came to us & @pomponioranch @mrtankcook in such terrible shape, we were thrilled we got any time with her at all..