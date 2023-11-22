Brie Larson confuses vet with her dog's unusual name

The 34-year-old actress stars as chemist Elizabeth Zott in 'Lessons in Chemistry' who names her dog after the time it was when he followed her home and in real life, she ended up giving her own rescue pooch the same moniker but revealed that the name caused some confusion at an appointment.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "He's just like the sweetest, smartest, snuggliest baby and I just adore him. I wake up every day and I'm like 'I don't even know how you're my roommate. This muppet is my roommate, and he's like super cool .

“I don't know, it's very bizarre to me. But I'm not mad at all. People definitely get confused. The vet, yes, I guess the vet had said 'Your Six-Thirty' is here and the vet was like 'It's two, I don't what you're talking about'.

The Academy Award-winning star went on to add that fans of the show - which is based on the book by Bonnie Garmus - often spot her out and about with the dog and understand the name but joked that others are taken aback by it.

She said: "I think it's really cute when I go places when people know him and they're just screaming 'Six-Thirty!' Some people. Some people know the book and they understand but a lot of other people are like 'Dogs can be named that?' and I'm like 'Apparently. I don't know. He chose it, I didn't have anything to do with that!'"