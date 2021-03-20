Celebrate your pet on International Day of Happiness

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If the pitter-patter of paws, meows, barks and nose kisses fill your heart, you’ll want to celebrate your pet today on International Day of Happiness. The pandemic has made the world around us a very uncertain place. Counselling psychologist Rakhi Beekrum said that it had impacted on the stress levels and mental health of adults and children. “Even though there was a mental health crisis before the pandemic, people are struggling even more than ever before. Factors such as anxiety about the virus, financial pressure, Covid grief, living losses, loneliness and disruption of ‘normal life’ have caused increased stress,” said Beekrum. The emotional support dogs and cats provide can help adults and children manage stress, anxiety and depression and ease loneliness, as well as encourage physical activity and play. “Caring for a pet helps with loneliness and helps reduce stress. It can give their owners a sense of purpose. Caring for pets is calming and relaxing and makes many people feel safer when they have pets in the home.”

This International Day of Happiness, celebrate how your furry friend brings happiness into your life and provides emotional support.

Marycke Ackhurst, a pet behaviour expert from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, shared the benefits of having a pet:

How your pets can provide emotional support

Physical exercise releases endorphins

From running after them to playing fetch, having a pet helps you get exercise and sunshine each day. Our happy hormone and Vitamin D, which we get from the sun, has been linked to helping combat depression. Exercise is good for your dog too and they will love the quality time with you.

Cuddles

Stroking their soft fur, having them sit on your lap and enjoying their company… Pets are sensitive and respond well to body language and other cues. A wagging tail and a loving purr can immediately brighten a dull day. Oxytocin, sometimes referred to as the “cuddle chemical”, helps increase feelings of trust, relaxation and empathy, while reducing stress and anxiety. Spending time with your pet and cuddling them will help your brain to start producing oxytocin.

Meet new people

Visit a dog-friendly park to meet for some much-needed human interaction. The open space is better from a Covid-safety perspective and your dogs can have a play date too.

For cats, almost anything can be turned into a game, from chasing after a catnip-filled toy mouse to tying string to an empty toilet roll and pulling it along the floor for them to catch.

5 ways celebrate International Day of Happiness with your pet:

Family photoshoot

Without the stress of a professional photographer. Get each family member to come up with a different concept, from a colour theme to various poses and, of course, one with your furry family members too. Nominate someone as the photographer or set up a tripod and have fun. The more natural the photos the better.

Gourmet pet food

Your pet might be content with dry pellets and store-bought canned and prepackaged food but there’s nothing quite like a home-made meal. Make your pet their favourite meal. It’s fun to get in the kitchen and get creative with ingredients. There are a tonne of recipes available online that are nutritious and delicious for your pet. Not really a chef? Why not treat them to a delicious meal at a pet-friendly restaurant in your city?

Grooming

Taking your pet to the groomers for a good scrubbing, a haircut and nail trim is the equivalent of going to a spa for pets. Professional groomers will be able to decide whether your breed of dog needs a shave for the summer months to allow them to cool down and have more energy.

Play date

Whether you organise a hangout with a friend or through a doggy playdate group, your pooch will love having another dog around during the holidays. Much like humans enjoy the interaction of others, so does your pet. Pack a bag of their favourite snacks, toys and a leash to prepare for a day of fun with furry friends.

Dog park

If there’s nothing our pet loves more than socialising with other dogs, then a trip to the dog park is in order. The parks provide wide open spaces for your pooch to frolic freely, play fetch and fool around with the other dogs.