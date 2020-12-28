Charli XCX and boyfriend Huck Kwong adopt two puppies

Charli XCX and her boyfriend Huck Kwong have given two puppies their forever home after fostering five canines from a shelter..

The “1999” hitmaker and her beau fostered five puppies from a shelter and decided to keep two of them, Asher and Nico, who share a "dogs couple name" with the singer Ashnikko.

Alongside a series of videos and selfies with the new members of their family, Charli wrote on Instagram: "over the past few months we were lucky enough to foster a few different adorable puppies whilst their incredible shelter’s found forever homes for them out of the 5 puppies we fostered, we ended up keeping 2 of them, Asher and Nico essentially our dogs couple name is Ashnikko ;) thank you to both @wagsandwalks and @thelabellefoundation who have helped us find the new members of our families, for lifeeee thank you for all that you do in helping animals find safe happy homes and live long happy lives Asher and Nico are baby angels and we will love them foreverrrrr (sic)"

The “Boom Clap” hitmaker has been quarantining in Los Angeles with her beau amid the coronavirus pandemic, and recently said spending more time with her partner helped to save their rocky romance.

She said: "You know, we were, I'm not going to say like at the end of the road, but close to it, we were living on separate sides of the country even though we were physically far apart, we were emotionally quite distant as well.