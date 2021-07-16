Chrissy Teigen and John Legend mourning the loss of pet pooch Pippa

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's dog has died. The showbiz power couple are mourning the loss of their pet pooch Pippa, who passed away in the 35-year-old model's arms aged 10.

Chrissy posted a selfie with the late canine alongside a tribute to their memorable mutt, writing on Instagram: "our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago. she was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad - loved her pearl necklace and never took s*** from ANY new dog we brought in. Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life. (sic)" John, 42, also took to social media to pay tribute to Pippa, after the pooch gave the couple "so much joy" for 10 years. He wrote: "We’re going to miss our little Pippa. This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls. We got her near Gainesville FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her. She was smart, fancy and didn’t take any s***.