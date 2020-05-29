Connie Ferguson mourns death of family dog ‘King Jesse’

Media mogul Connie Ferguson is mourning the loss her beloved dog, Jesse. “The Queen” actress and executive producer shared the sad news on social media on Thursday, posting a heart-warming tribute to the Pekingese family pet. Sharing the adorable images of Jesse, the former 'Generations' also payed a moving tribute to the family dog. She wrote: “A good 14 years with you!❤️ Thank you for being our best friend, Alicia’s ride or die for most of her life, and the strongest, bravest dog ever!🙏🏾 You are indeed royalty!👑 Rest in power #king #jesse 💔 Thank you for the memories!🙏🏾❤️”

Ferguson’s daughters Alicia Ferguson and Lesedi Matsunyane took to social to honour the memory of Jesse. Taking to her Instagram page, the "Rhythm City" actress shared: “Last moments with my OG. I love you forever Jesse.”

She also posted heartwarming videos of Jesse on her Insta stories.

Alicia Ferguson also shared her heartfelt tribute to her “best friend,” she wrote: "

She also shared one of her special memories with Jesse on her Insta stories.

The family patriarch, actor and executive producer Shona Ferguson also payed tribute to the cherished family companion.

Fans also shared their condolences with the family.

“Ao Bathong (oh noo) the way I love my dogs I can only imagine gore le ikutlwa jwang how you are feeling).. .Askies . (sorry),” says Scandal actress Pasi Koetle.

“💔sorry family,” comments Lockdown actress Sophie Lichaba née Ndaba.

“So sorry for your loss. Can’t imagine ❤️ rip 🐶 ❤️,” adds tTV host Ayanda Thabethe.

"Strength, peace and love to you,"comments TV host and rapper Boity Thulo.

