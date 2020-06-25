Dave Franco and Alison Brie mourn cat

Dave Franco and Alison Brie's beloved cat, Harry, has died.

The couple are mourning the loss of their beloved "angel" Harry after he passed away on Wednesday.

Alison shared a photo of her furry friend on Instagram and wrote: "Said goodbye to this perfect angel today. Harry...Harold...Harrison...my sweet boy. My old man.





"You were quite a talker these last couple years. Your favorite place was in my arms. And your tail was wagging till the very end," she continued. "The sweetest cat that ever lived."





Harry and fellow cat Arturo were originally owned by Dave before he embarked on a relationship with the 'Glow' actress - who he married in 2017 - and the 35-year-old actor previously admitted he knew Alison was the one because she loved his furry friends as much as he did.





He previously said: "She was the only person I could find who was willing to sleep with my two 16-pound cats on top of her every night, so I didn't have many choices for partners."





The former 'Mad Men' actress previously claimed she and Dave chose not to have kids because of their devotion to their cats.





She said: "They're our children. "I don't really want to have kids.





"It's great because I don't worry about when should I get pregnant -- between seasons, while we're shooting the show -- I don't think about it every day.





"It would be nice, but I think of all the things that would be so stressful. I think about how much we're involved in our cats' lives. Oh my God, if it was a child!"





The couple even had an entire room dedicated to their pets.





Alison previously said: "We are obsessed with our two cats. Whenever we see art of any kind with two cats on it, you know, we are like crazy cat ladies and we're obsessed with it.





"The cats have their own room and in the cat room, it's solely decorated with these really terrible paintings, water colors of cats in outfits that my best friend from college sends me every year from Orlando, Florida.



