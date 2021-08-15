Designer pet accessories that are barking mad

Nowadays, pets are just as much a part of the family as any other member and they deserve to be treated as such. Designer fashion brands have started releasing collections specifically dedicated to pet parents and their fur babies. Emblazoned with iconic logos and made from the finest quality materials, every item is made to look chic and stylish rather than garish and kitsch like most of the existing pet-related accessories.

When it comes to leaving the house with a pet - whether it is for a walk or a playdate - you need to make sure you have all the necessary gadgets in order to ensure you have a good time while out of the house. From leases to collars these luxury brands have you sorted. 5 luxury items you need for your next pet outing: Carrier

R43 159 from Louis Vuitton Most dogs and cats love venturing outdoors, but when it comes to navigating busy streets or airports, things can become a little overwhelming. This carrier in Monogram canvas is adapted to small dogs and cats and is particularly resistant to water and scratches. It is equipped with a breathable mesh window and zip-around closure. So, when zipping from place to place your furry friend can do so in comfort. Print Dog Rain Coat

R5850 from Versace Whether you’re headed to the doggy park or are on your way to a hiking trail, your pet should look their very best come rain or shine. This stylish pet raincoat boasts a motif from the Crete de Fleur print on the back. This design features a hood and a zip closure, helping your furry friend stay warm and dry. Collar

R4366 from Prada Your pet can’t go out on its daily walk without a collar marked with its name and your home address. A sophisticated accessory redesigned with technical allure: the collar is made of nylon, a fabric first introduced in the luxury world by Prada and part of the brand's genetic code. The enamel triangle logo decorates the accessory Pet Leash

R6290 from Tiffany & Co. Keep your dog safe and out of harm’s way with a sophisticated leash that’s as stylish as it is practical. Tiffany’s classic pet accessories are crafted from durable palladium-plated metal hardware and only the highest quality Italian leather for a luxurious look and feel. Elevate your every day with this luxe leather leash. Tiffany Blue leather with palladium-plated metal hardware Drinking bowl