Emma Roberts adopts a chihuahua rescue puppy

Emma Roberts has adopted a chihuahua rescue puppy. The 31-year-old actress has taken to social media to reveal that she's adopted a puppy from the Labelle Foundation, an animal rescue organisation that's based in Los Angeles.

Alongside a photo of her puppy, Roberts wrote on Instagram: "Our new family member… We love him so much! Rescued from @thelabellefoundation. (sic)" The Labelle Foundation explained in a now-deleted post that the puppy, known as Skunk, was found abandoned in early December. Watch video:

Skunk was suffering from a viral infection called Parvo at the time. The infection causes fever, diarrhoea and vomiting, but Skunk has now been adopted by the actress. Meanwhile, Roberts previously admitted that motherhood had changed her entire outlook on life. The actress, who has a two-year-old son called Rhodes with actor Garrett Hedlund, revealed that she started to think about the future of the planet after giving birth to her baby boy.

Roberts shared: "Where before, I'm operating in the world on my own, and I'm just kind of thinking about what's right for me. And when you have a kid, it's like, wait, how old is he going to be in the year 2050? What's the world going to look like? "For me, I definitely wanted to educate myself more on what I should be doing." The actress is also mindful of the baby products that she uses.

