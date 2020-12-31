Geri Horner's dog dies

Geri Horner's pet pooch Daddy has passed away aged 18 years old. The Spice Girls star's pet pooch Daddy has sadly passed away aged 18 years old, and she admitted her furry friend used to keep her company when she was "lonely". Geri - who has daughter Bluebell, 14, and three-year-old son Montague - wrote on Instagram: "Goodbye to my special little friend, Daddy the dog. He kept me company when I was lonely . “He was my little baby before I had Bluebell . After eighteen years he has gone to doggy heaven. Rest in peace, We love you (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by geri (@therealgerihalliwell) Daddy's passing comes just days after Geri delivered Christmas presents to NHS workers at London’s Whittington Hospital working on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an episode of her YouTube series, ‘Rainbow Woman’ - which was filmed before new lockdown restrictions were put in place in the capital - Geri said meeting with the NHS workers reminded her of "the goodness of humanity".

She said: "Today is not about me, today is about some amazing people that deserve appreciation, kindness and love.

"In life, we can all get a little bit complacent, take things for granted … we can lose touch with what’s real, what’s important.

"I’m actually reminded of the goodness of humanity, that actually human beings are good people. They really are. When you meet someone that has been really kind, you think, ‘oh god there’s me moaning about my own stuff’. For this moment, it puts it all into perspective. They go above and beyond every day, they just do. So today is about acknowledging that."