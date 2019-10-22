Just like humans, dogs need to know who’s in charge and what their boundaries are. The best way to develop this understanding, while spending quality time with them, is to provide them with proper training.
While it’s best to start training dogs when they are puppies, older dogs can be trained too – contrary to the adage that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.
With this in mind, Pedigree has identified a few, basic training tips to help get you get the upper paw.
You’re the boss
If you give your dog free reign of your house, he will assume he is pack leader and think he can do what he likes. Be strict until your dog knows his place – whether it’s no sofa, no bed or no treats. Dogs can pick up on feelings of anxiety or hysteria, so always using a calm, firm voice.