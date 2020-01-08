London - When Jane Harper saw a dog floating at the side of a river, she feared it was already dead.
But then she saw the female Belgian shepherd blink and leapt into action. She waded in and tried to haul the dog out, only to find she had been weighed down in a deliberate attempt to drown her.
"I saw a lead wrapped around her leg, and a blue line that was leading down to something submerged," she said Tuesday.
Lifting the dog from the river, Harper untangled the line and discovered it was attached to a shopping bag containing a large rock. "I imagine she literally fought to get her head above water and managed to rest it on a step," she said.