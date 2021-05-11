Harry and Meghan warned Archie’s beloved chickens could be in danger with wild bear on the loose

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been warned their son Archie's chickens could be in danger after a wild bear in the area attacked a nearby coop.

The black bear was captured by interior designer Penelope Bianchi’s CCTV camera as it broke into her chicken pen in Montecito, California, before killing eight birds.

And now, Penelope has warned her neighbours, Harry and Meghan, their coop could be the next target of the hungry beast.

Following two raids on her home last week, the designer installed floodlights - which are triggered by motion - as well as sirens and more cameras, and believes these have prevented the bear returning.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “We were having dinner outdoors and heard the chickens making a commotion. It’s a good thing we were at home otherwise we’re sure the bear would have broken into the garage to finish off all the chickens. It’s the first time this has happened in 40 years. Please, please Meghan and Harry, get these devices so your chickens are safe and the bear is safe.”

Harry and Meghan – who was known as Meghan Markle before her wedding – became the owner of eight chickens when they rescued the chicks from a factory farm and set up ‘Archie’s Chick Inn’, which is named after their two-year-old son.

Archie's Chick Inn, Established 2021.

The couple – who are currently expecting their second child, a baby girl – showed off the coop during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

As well as the spacious home for their chickens, Harry and Meghan’s home boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, while their five-acre grounds come complete with ancient olive trees, rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, a children's cottage and a pool.

The royal couple splashed out $14,650,000 for an 18,000-square-foot home, and the inside includes a library, office, spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, gym, game room, arcade, theatre, wine cellar and five-car garage, and has reportedly updated with the latest Lutron lighting systems and Crestron, including iPad control.