Harry Styles. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Harry Styles looked after a stranger's dog so the man could get food. The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer came to the aid of Rory Carroll in January 2018 when he provided the sports reporter with a solution to a dilemma which had occurred when he took his pup for a walk with him to pick up take out from a restaurant, only to realise he couldn't take his pet inside the building.

Prompted by a Twitter thread asking people for their "most awkward or interesting celebrity interaction", Rory shared a photo of Harry holding his dog's leash outside the Oaks Gourmet Market and explained: "I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn't go in because I was with my puppy.

"Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy."

This wasn't the last act of kindness demonstrated by the 25-year-old star, as just last weekend, Harry celebrated the new year by leaving a $2020 tip on a $472.50 bill after enjoying a meal with friends Adele and James Corden while holidaying in Anguilla.