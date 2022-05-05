How do you know if your dog is in pain?

Not being able to tell whether your dog is in pain can be frustrating, especially for pet lovers. Ear infections, urinary tract infections, inflammation in the bladder/cystitis, pancreatitis, arthritis, dental disease, back pain, cancer, and injuries, can all cause pain as it is common in dogs.

Story continues below Advertisment

Luckily, there are signs and symptoms that you as the owner can look out for.

Sudden changes in behaviour If your dog’s normal behaviour suddenly changes for no apparent reason or they seem depressed, they could be in pain or sick. Examples may include a gentle dog suddenly getting grouchy, not running to the door to great you as they always do, hiding, or not playing as they usually do.

Story continues below Advertisment

Changes in appetite A sudden refusal to eat or drink (and nausea) could signal that your dog is in pain. Change in sleeping patterns: If your dog suddenly starts sleeping more or is unable to relax and fall asleep, walking around panting (even though it is cool), they may be experiencing pain.

Story continues below Advertisment

Unusual barking, growling or being unusually quiet A dog that is not unusually vocal or becomes unusually quiet could be in pain. Licking

Story continues below Advertisment

Licking one part of the body can be a signal of pain. Dogs will lick a painful joint or other body part when they are in pain or are self-soothing. Changes in posture: A dog that is suddenly walking hunched up, not raising their head, not moving their tail like they normally do, or is walking with a different gait may be in pain. Shivers or trembles: Dogs that suddenly begin to shiver or tremble may be in pain. Tremors can also be a sign of other serious health problems, like poisoning or sudden illness.