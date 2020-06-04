Hug Your Cat Day: Is your feline friend a Catanova or a Cat Grylls?

From the ancient Egyptians to present-day cat lovers, cats are mysterious creatures that have always been symbols of grace and poise. And while their canine counterparts have always had the reputation of being the fun-loving and affectionate ones, cat owners will know that their feline friends are equally lovable and huggable. As such, National Hug Your Cat Day, which takes place on June 4, is a day dedicated to showing your cat some love in the form of unlimited cuddles – if they allow it, that is. Cats are known for their quirky personalities, which can range from overly affectionate to downright indifferent. Below, the folks at Whiskas lists the different personalities your feline friend may possess. Cat Capone

This guy is gangsta! Cat Capones are all hood, and they rule over us, and the rest of their domain, with understated confidence. We’re all their henchmen, and they have the claw power to back up the attitude.

Catanova

This feline enjoys wide-roaming attention from a band of adoring cat and human fans. They’ve got us wrapped around their paw. You know they are having breakfast, lunch, treats and dinner at a different address every day and have admirers queuing around the block.

Tommy ‘the cat’ Cruise

Tommy ‘the cat’ Cruise is the real adventurer. He’s a superstar - swinging from door handles, parkouring over your coffee table and tightrope traversing your back wall. These Tom ‘the cat’ Cruises are epic entertainers and top calibre stuntmen.

Little Miss Sunshine

Little Miss Sunshine is as light as a fairy - in spirit and movement. She’s a regular twinkle toes. She purrs loudly and is often found curled up sleepily in a warm lap. She’s the most purrfect fur ball of them all - paws down.

The CEO

This boss is certainly on the money at the helm of your home/company. The CEO is not shy to meow out orders and has the brainpower to command his working army. This guy knows a tax loop when he sees one and is a pro at finding a gap in the market.

Cat Grylls

Cat Grylls rules the wild. He’s a true survivor that you might not see for days but, when he returns from his latest adventure, he’ll look as rugged and handsome as ever.

Real-life Garfield

This bad boy swaggers around the homestead in a swish of bulk. He is known to sprawl out lazily or hover around the dinner table, loudly letting you know he expects his slice of something tasty…even pizza…which he will work off with a leisurely nap.

Queen of the Catwalk

These beauties are the epitome of style and grace. They can navigate any catwalk with the poise of a supermodel and turn heads where ever they go. They most certainly hold themselves in the highest regard, and why shouldn’t they?

The Ice Princess

These icy creatures decide when and where. They don’t like just any strangers but will coolly accept the spoils they so rightly deserve. Ice Princesses will make you work hard, and you can expect to get the upturned nose treatment. But, when you break through into their inner circle, you’ll have found yourself a diamond.