In the mood for romantic love? No thanks, we'd rather have a dog









Hollywood legend Glenn Close took her Havanese dog Pip to the Oscars last year. Picture: Instagram London - As Valentine’s Day approaches, there will be many dog owners who do not care one bit whether or not they get a card. Almost one in five would rather have a dog than be in a relationship, according to a survey by Britain's the Kennel Club. Almost half said "dogs don’t let you down" in the same way people do – even if they can’t take you out for dinner. Although a dog might not buy you roses or take you out for dinner, it seems unconditional love and a wagging tail can make being single a less lonely prospect. The research asked 2 612 dog owners for their thoughts on romance. "There certainly seems to be a growing number of dog lovers who would rather share their lives with a four-legged friend," said Bill Lambert of the Kennel Club.

Nonetheless, for those still looking for love, the research suggests a pet can help.

More than a fifth of those questioned said they had been asked on a date or found love while out with their dog.

Hollywood legend Glenn Close took her Havanese dog Pip to the Oscars last year, describing her pet as "the best date a girl can have".

Comedian Miranda Hart and racing driver Lewis Hamilton have gone on holiday with their dogs, and actor Ryan Gosling has taken his cross-breed George, who he describes as "the great love of my life", on to chat shows for moral support.

Jennifer Aniston has credited her dogs and female friends with making her happy, stating: "I've had more fun post-40 than I can remember - from a work point of view, a physical point of view, a psychotherapeutic point of view."

Daily Mail