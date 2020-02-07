London - As Valentine’s Day approaches, there will be many dog owners who do not care one bit whether or not they get a card.
Almost one in five would rather have a dog than be in a relationship, according to a survey by Britain's the Kennel Club.
Almost half said "dogs don’t let you down" in the same way people do – even if they can’t take you out for dinner.
Although a dog might not buy you roses or take you out for dinner, it seems unconditional love and a wagging tail can make being single a less lonely prospect.
The research asked 2 612 dog owners for their thoughts on romance. "There certainly seems to be a growing number of dog lovers who would rather share their lives with a four-legged friend," said Bill Lambert of the Kennel Club.