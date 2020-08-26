International Dog Day: Celebrate with these adorable dogs of TikTok

Celebrate International Dog Day, on August 26, with a round-up of TikTok’s most adorable dogs. Wagging tails, wet noses and paws that pitter patter across the floor, dog parents know just how much their fur babies contribute to their family life. Always there for a morning cuddle sesh or to make walks around the neighbourhood a little more eventful, today’s the day we show our appreciation for these precious pets that burrow their way to the very heart of our homes. 7 of TikTok’s most adorable dogs: @hugoandhuxley @hugoandhuxley ♬ original sound - chris.arnaudo Hugo and Huxley are a pair of very quirky Golden Retrievers. From adventures in potty training to teaching her golden boys new tricks their owner, Ursula, documents all of their hilarious antics online, bringing her audience lot’s of laughs.

@beingbirch

Birch, Bambi and Bliss are three beautiful dogs that have taken TikTok by a storm with their playful energy. Taking part in all the most popular challenges, the well-trained pooches impress their audience with their tricks and ability to charm their fandom.

@meelerhusky

This account is purely filled with funny dog videos courtesy of two Siberian Huskies, Phoenix and Griffin. Undoubtedly, one of the most striking dog breeds, they’re also super intelligent and seem to be able to communicate with their owner with their yodels, barks and expressive looks.

@kirbythelovebug

This black and white Boston Terrier has stolen the hearts of all who follow him, garnering more than 5.3 million likes on his videos collectively. He loves playing in the snow, munching on French fries and fighting his lifelong fear of climbing down stairs.

@what_about_bunny

Shaggy-haired Sheepadoodle, Bunny is practically a TikTok superstar with a verified account and three million loyal followers. Her owner documents their adventures in experimenting with a sound button board. She uses the board to communicate with Bunny, who has been trained to push on them when he has something to say. The account is filled with educational titbits that offer insight into the intelligence of dogs and their ability to to communicate, have a sense of time and even predict future events.

@beaglebasil

Floppy-eared Beagle Basil loves to play with soft toys and eat as many treats as he can get his paws on. Super photogenic, he’s often seen donning a different pair of sunglasses, an adorable knit vest or cosying up to one of his stuffies.

@eddieonwheels

This adorably scruffy rescue is described by his owner as being a small dog with a big attitude. Born with a birth defect, Eddie has to attend water therapy to keep his muscles strong and use wheel contraption that supports his hind limbs. The feisty pooch is said to be living his best life, playing with his siblings and giving his owners a run for their money.