IOL Pets digimag: Make sure your fur babies are snug as a bug

I know winter is coming when Toby, my cocker spaniel, burrows his way under the duvet to find a spot to sleep. His warm body snuggled up close to me negates the need for an electric blanket during the bitterly cold Highveld nights – a huge blessing in a time of scheduled service delivery failure. His little sister, Lily, pictured bottom, prefers to curl up in the crook of my neck. A rescue pup, she struggles with bad dreams. She often needs reassuring hugs, kisses and even songs (that I’ve made up) to bring her out of nightmares – reminders that she is home and safe.

Unfortunately, across South Africa tonight thousands of homeless animals will not have someone to kiss away the pain. As winter’s might grows, so do the number of destitute animals at animal shelters, rescue organisations and SPCAs across the country. Fur babies also feel the bitter cold. Perhaps, even harder. Many of these heroes-for-animals organisations are listed on the left and IOL Pets encourages our readers to open their hearts to animals in need this winter.

In our first issue of 2021, we look at pet well-being and nutrition. Our pets are our babies, only the best for them. We tell you just what that is – from food to behaviour to TikTok! Someone special we’d like you to meet is Bunny, the talking dog who is baffling scientists and amazing her TikTok followers as they track her amazing journey online.

As offices reopen, more and more pets are being left home alone after over a year of constant company. Read our useful tips on helping your pet get through these stressful times.