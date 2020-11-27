IOL Pets issue 3: Spoil your fur babies this Christmas

As the festive season draws nears, many of us are looking forward to some down time and a chance to celebrate the resilience of the human spirit. 2020 has been ‘Survivor’ on steroids - but not just for people. Our furry friends were just as hard hit, with SPCAs and animal shelters around the country bursting at the seams with unwanted, lost or neglected dogs and cats. The stories of how they ended up in shelters were heartbreaking – some just abandoned on highways, others surrendered as families battled the Covid-19 crunch that massacred the job market … and then there were the lost ones. Their eyes told their stories. This holiday edition of IOL Pets, our final for the year, is packed with wonderful ideas on how to spoil your fur babies this Christmas, where to take them on holiday, what special gifts to get them - but it also focuses on sparing a thought for the not-so-fortunate this Christmas - animals in shelters.

Animal shelters are in desperate need of help, not just to spread some festive cheer through their kennels, but to simply meet the basic needs of the animals in their care.

We’ve put together the wishlists of some organisations that need assistance, but this is by no means exhaustive. We have included a contact list of animal shelters around the country to make it easier for our readers to reach out.

We implore you to put on your best Santa Paws hat and donate time, money or items needed by shelters around the country as they try to bring joy to animals without families.

Read the latest edition of IOL Pets here.