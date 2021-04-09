January Jones saves her dog from rattlesnake

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

January Jones is "praying" for her dog after it was bitten by a rattlesnake. The 43-year-old actress caught the baby rattlesnake after it nipped her pooch as she admitted she was terrified for her dog Vinny after he was rushed to hospital following the encounter. Sharing a picture of the snake, she wrote on Instagram: "This baby rattler bit my lil Vinny this morning. I caught and released it but praying for my pup who's in the hospital now. (sic)" Meanwhile, January previously insisted she isn't a "daredevil". Speaking about her work with international ocean conservation and advocacy organisation, Oceana, she said: "I'm not a daredevil. I like jet skiing. I don't love to scuba dive. I just get a little claustrophobic. When I do trips with Oceana, I usually free dive and hold my breath. [I can't hold my breath] for too long. It would be like a minute, tops."

But the 37-year-old star admitted her son is a lot more courageous and is desperate to go swimming with sharks.

She added: "We read a lot of books about sharks and dinosaurs. He wants to go swimming with sharks with me, but I've told him he has to wait until he's 10. It's a fair age, I think. But he can go on tagging trips on the boat maybe."

However, January doesn't expect Xander to follow in her footsteps by becoming an actor.

She said: "He knows all the names of every dinosaur, and he wants to be a real dinosaur scientist when he grows up. Not a paleontologist, but a scientist for real dinosaurs. So, he's dreaming big."