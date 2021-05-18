Kerry Washington mourns death of her beloved dog Josie

Kerry Washington’s dog has passed away.

The 44-year-old actress took to Twitter over the weekend to mark the tragic passing of her pet pooch, Josie, whom Kerry said took “a piece of [her heart] with her”.

Posting a series of pictures of herself with the furry white dog, she wrote: “Last night, Josie crossed over into a world beyond this one and a piece of my [heart] went with her. We are so blessed to have had her for so long. My heart unfolded when I met her. She will always live in the very fabric of my being. We adore you Josephine Baker Washington Asomugha (sic)”

Kerry then posted on Instagram with a lengthier caption, in which she said she was unaware of how much having a dog would “change” her before she took Josie home.

Last night, Josie crossed over into a world beyond this one and a piece of my ❤️ went with her. We are so blessed to have had her for so long. My heart unfolded when I met her. She will always live in the very fabric of my being. We adore you Josephine Baker Washington Asomugha pic.twitter.com/jFWpNLvBln — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 16, 2021

She wrote: “I didn’t grow up with a dog. I wasn’t aware of what this kind of love could look like or feel like. I didn’t understand how it would change me and transform my life. To say that Josie was a member of our family doesn’t even come close. She was my fur baby companion girl. She was my partner. She went places with me and experienced things that no one else ever did or ever will. She was a witness to my life and to my journey and me to hers. My heart unfolded when I met her and she will always live in the very fabric of my being.

“Last night Josie crossed over and transitioned into a world beyond this one. And a piece of my heart went with her. We were so deeply blessed to have her for as long as we did. She brought so much joy into our home and into our lives and into the lives of almost everyone she met. I’m so grateful that she chose us. And that God chose me to be her dog mom. With enormous love in my heart, I will be donating to @wagsandwalks in her name. We adore you Josephine Baker Washington Asomugha. (sic)”

Meanwhile, back in March, the ‘Scandal’ star said she was taking a break from social media for the sake of her mental health.

But the actress made sure to step out in style, as she tweeted a video of "all the moments" she won't get to share with her followers while she's away, including birthday messages for the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Mariah Carey and Eva Longoria.

She tweeted: "I love you guys. But it's time for me to take a little break from the socials.

"I know there's gonna be a lot of special moments unfolding in the next few weeks so I put together a video of all the moments that we would have shared together this month. Miss you already."

