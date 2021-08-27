Kitty’s first visit to the vet? Relax and stay calm

August is National Cat Month; not that we need a reason to spoil our feline friends, but a whole month dedicated to the purrrfect pet is just dandy. It’s also the opportune time to get your little fur balls to the vet for their annual check-up. And unlike dogs, cats can be stubborn creatures which makes a visit to the vet mission tricky.

“The medicalisation of cats tends to be low, which is why annual wellness exams are so important to ensure cats are healthy,” emphasised Llewellyn Sinclair, business unit manager: Companion Animals and Equine at Zoetis South Africa. “Unfortunately, many cat owners find it incredibly difficult and stressful getting cats into a carrier. This is one of the reasons why they are reluctant to take their cats to their vet unless they have a major health issue,” he added. According to Sinclair, the good news is that research reveals that 95% of cat owners would like more advice on training their cats, which would in turn help them to get their cats to their local vet with minimum stress.

According to International Cat Care, owners who use positive training and rewards find it much easier to get their cats into a carrier. Picture: Supplied In celebration of National Cat Month, Zoetis launched the #BeCatCurious educational campaign to provide training and resources to make it easier to bring cats into the vet for health screening. “Cats are intelligent animals,” said Sinclair. “They respond well to training, which is why we’re delighted to support the #BeCatCurious initiative.” According to International Cat Care, owners who use positive training and rewards find it much easier to get their cats into a carrier, which means regular annual check-ups become far easier and any feline diseases are picked up in time.