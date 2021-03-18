Kristen Bell adopts 3-legged dog named Whiskey: 'He got in a fight with a truck and lost'

Kristen Bell has adopted a three-legged rescue dog named Whiskey.

The ‘Frozen II’ star took to Instagram this week to show off snaps of the latest addition to her family, as she explained the pooch “got in a fight with a truck and lost”, resulting in him needing one of legs amputated.

She wrote: “Meet Whiskey! Before he was rescued he got in a fight with a truck and lost (a leg) but who needs four legs anyway? He and dog Brother Frank share my lap (see photo evidence), the girls adore him and Dad lovingly tolerates him. No more truck stops for you, buddy. Welcome home (sic)”

Whiskey’s arrival in Kristen’s home comes five months after the loss of her family dog, Barbara, who passed away in October after falling ill with an intestinal infection.

On Instagram at the time, the 40-year-old actress – who has daughters Lincoln, seven, and Delta, six, with her husband Dax Shepard – wrote: "Our beautiful @barbarabiscuits got sick this weekend. Vet diagnosed Giardia, and it looked like for a while like Barb was gonna pull through. Even though Barb is a (gorgeous) fighter, shes gone septic and her lil body doesn't look like it's gonna pull through.