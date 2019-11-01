TEARS Animal Rescue, a non-profit animal welfare organisation serving the Western Cape’s South Peninsula, has announced that its much-anticipated annual Sleepathon is taking place in November.
Hosted at the TEARS Animal Rescue Shelter in Sunnydale, each sleepover event starts at 5pm and ends at 7am the following day - allowing the public to spend a night bunking with the dogs and cats.
Tickets cost R200 per person and entrants can sign up as an individual, corporate team, or as a family or group of friends. The mission for each person leading up to their sleepover is to raise funds for the cause that they have chosen to support, whether it is: providing free sterilisations for pets from low income communities, affording underprivileged pets with veterinary care and emergency surgery, or providing financial support to TEARS to continue operating its rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming service.
There are numerous ways in which one can fundraise, such as requesting donations on social media, recruiting family and friends to pledge donations, or selling goods at a market – it is completely up to you.
Once entrants have purchased their tickets online, they will receive a welcome pack via email which will include all the information needed for an unforgettable sleepover, as well as, helpful awareness-sharing and fundraising tips. On arrival at the Sleepathon, entrants will check-in at the shelter and enjoy the ‘pawsome’ next 14 hours with fellow entrants and animals alike.