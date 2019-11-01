Like dogs? Then you'll love this sleepover









Pictures: Supplied TEARS Animal Rescue, a non-profit animal welfare organisation serving the Western Cape’s South Peninsula, has announced that its much-anticipated annual Sleepathon is taking place in November. Hosted at the TEARS Animal Rescue Shelter in Sunnydale, each sleepover event starts at 5pm and ends at 7am the following day - allowing the public to spend a night bunking with the dogs and cats. Tickets cost R200 per person and entrants can sign up as an individual, corporate team, or as a family or group of friends. The mission for each person leading up to their sleepover is to raise funds for the cause that they have chosen to support, whether it is: providing free sterilisations for pets from low income communities, affording underprivileged pets with veterinary care and emergency surgery, or providing financial support to TEARS to continue operating its rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming service. There are numerous ways in which one can fundraise, such as requesting donations on social media, recruiting family and friends to pledge donations, or selling goods at a market – it is completely up to you. Once entrants have purchased their tickets online, they will receive a welcome pack via email which will include all the information needed for an unforgettable sleepover, as well as, helpful awareness-sharing and fundraising tips. On arrival at the Sleepathon, entrants will check-in at the shelter and enjoy the ‘pawsome’ next 14 hours with fellow entrants and animals alike.

‘Sleepathoners’ will enjoy a festive evening of celebration, live music and socialising in a chilled and comfortable space. One of three gourmet plant-based meals, hot cocoa and s’more kits are on the menu for dinner and everyone is encouraged to bring sleeping bags and camping gear, as well as, snacks and treats to make their sleepover as memorable as possible.

Making the event even more special, TEARS aims to allocate entrants to specific dogs and cats so that they know who their bunk buddy will be. Alternatively, entrants can request an animal who they have formed a particular bond with.

Marketing Coordinator at TEARS, Luke Kruyt: “The Sleepathon is one of our favourite events of the year, which attracts hundreds of animal lovers who literally bring to life the adage of ‘sharing is caring’! Afterall, a kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal. Our ‘Sleepathoners’ enjoy the experience as much as our shelter animals do. Please join us at the 2019 Sleepathon to help fundraise and find out why shelter pets cuddle better.”



The TEARS Sleepathon is taking place at the TEARS Animal Rescue Shelter (4 Lekkerwater Road, Sunnydale, CapeTown, 7975) on November 16, 23 and 30. Tickets can be bought online at Quicket.