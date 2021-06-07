LOOK: AKA gets an adorable new puppy and it already has its own Instagram account

AKA recently welcomed a new puppy into his home and named the adorable little guy, King Louis, or Lou for short.

The black and white pooch was introduced to his fan base via Instagram with a post of himself carrying pup in his arms with a caption that simply read: “Hey” along with the tag for the account @MrLouWorldWide.

It seems only befitting that the pup of a famous rapper would have their own Instagram account.

With the first post made only two days ago, it’s incredible to see that King Louis has already amassed a following of over 2 300 fans and counting.

One of the first three posts shared on the page is a video that features his daughter with DJ Zinhle, Kairo Forbes, who can be seen practising handshakes and other tricks with the playful puppy.

From pop star Lady Gaga to former Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Tebow, little Lou isn’t the first puppy of a celebrity to have their own social media following.

In fact, the pooch will be joining @kleo.forbes online. Kleo is a white and golden brown haired Biro Yorkie belonging to his daughter, Kairo.

From top tier snacks to designer gear, Kleo lives a a very glamorous life online which has helped her to accumulate 8600 followers on the ‘gram as well as thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. With so much adoration coming their way, it’s very possible that these two influential pups will be scooping up brand deals in the future.

With pointed ears, a short squashed snout and a short silken fur coat, Boston Terriers are one of the world’s most popular dog breeds.

The relatively rare breed of dog is not super common in most parts of the world which is why they carry such hefty price tags.

Nevertheless, Boston Terriers make for wonderful family dogs. They are super affectionate and friendly and have even been dubbed one of the most docile breeds you can find. Since AKA has such a busy lifestyle, Boston’s, who readily welcome both friends and family into their home, are super ideal.

Although the breed is prone to barking when provoked or when their territory is infringed upon, Boston Terriers may alert you are not known for being aggressive or feisty.

In April of this year, AKA experienced the loss of his fiancée, Anele “Nellie” Tembe after her fatal fall from a Cape Town hotel.

It is possible that during this period of grief that the rapper sought out the support of an emotional support animal.

According to the website, ‘Boston Terrier Society’, “The Boston Terrier is an excellent candidate for an emotional support animal. They are playful and happy-go-lucky, which is a wonderful distraction for those experiencing anxiety.

The trainable nature of the breed makes them well-suited for public situations and will work easily with younger people.”