LOOK: Meet Liesl and Musa’ Mthombeni’s new ‘baby’ Cashew

Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni and her husband, television host Dr Musa Mthombeni are parents to an adorable fur baby, Cashew Mthombeni. Taking to Instagram, the newly-weds announced that they have adopted a Staffordshire bull terrier puppy.

Sharing snaps and heart-warming short video clip of the Mthombeni’s household, former YoTV present wrote: “Liesl: ‘No, I don’t want that dog. It’s gonna be big and yucky. “Also Liesl: ‘It’s so cute. I like this one. It’s very cute. I’m gonna put it in a bow tie and we’re gonna record TikToks together. He’s gonna be a big baby. Gorgeous too! Little Cashew.’” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni) Smitten, the former beauty queen replied to the post, and said: “Little Cashew Mthombeni 😍New edition to the family.”

Little Cashew has fans in their feelings as they congratulated the pair on their new baby. Below are some of the social media reactions: “He's gorgeous, congratulations on your fur baby. He's going to bring you both so much joy (Liesl mostly because she doesn't expect it) 😍😍,” said Meagan Clements.

“Congratulations!!! He's so pretty!!!!😍 Good luck puppyhood can be rough and is full of sleepless nights,” added another follower Thulani. “I can't wait for the content, Cashew is definitely cute😍,”said Lethuxolo Mckenzie. The pair got hitched in an intimate ceremony in August. This comes after Mthombeni had revealed that he paid lobola for his queen.