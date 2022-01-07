LOOK: Meet Liesl and Musa’ Mthombeni’s new ‘baby’ Cashew
Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni and her husband, television host Dr Musa Mthombeni are parents to an adorable fur baby, Cashew Mthombeni.
Taking to Instagram, the newly-weds announced that they have adopted a Staffordshire bull terrier puppy.
Sharing snaps and heart-warming short video clip of the Mthombeni’s household, former YoTV present wrote: “Liesl: ‘No, I don’t want that dog. It’s gonna be big and yucky.
“Also Liesl: ‘It’s so cute. I like this one. It’s very cute. I’m gonna put it in a bow tie and we’re gonna record TikToks together. He’s gonna be a big baby. Gorgeous too! Little Cashew.’”
Smitten, the former beauty queen replied to the post, and said: “Little Cashew Mthombeni 😍New edition to the family.”
Little Cashew has fans in their feelings as they congratulated the pair on their new baby.
Below are some of the social media reactions:
“He's gorgeous, congratulations on your fur baby. He's going to bring you both so much joy (Liesl mostly because she doesn't expect it) 😍😍,” said Meagan Clements.
“Congratulations!!! He's so pretty!!!!😍 Good luck puppyhood can be rough and is full of sleepless nights,” added another follower Thulani.
“I can't wait for the content, Cashew is definitely cute😍,”said Lethuxolo Mckenzie.
The pair got hitched in an intimate ceremony in August. This comes after Mthombeni had revealed that he paid lobola for his queen.
“Oh my gosh, when is the white wedding happening. Uhmmmm, about a month ago??! My perfect anniversary 🖤 18/8/2021” shared the couple.