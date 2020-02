After a post from a San Francisco rescue centre went viral in June 2018, animal lover Rachel Krall decided to take him in. Picture: @my_boy_belarus/Instagram

London - A cross-eyed rescue cat called Belarus has become an internet sensation and earned thousands for charities by selling T-shirts emblazoned with his face – thanks to his adorable "googly eyes".

A condition called strabismus means the pupils in his bright yellow eyes face in separate directions, leaving a permanently confused expression.