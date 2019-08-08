We know owning a pet gives you a warm and fuzzy feeling, but studies have revealed that owning a cat lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease by about 30%. Picture: Supplied

It’s National Cat Day on August 8, also known as World Cat Day. It was established by the International Fund for Animal Welfare in 2002 to raise awareness of homeless cats, celebrate the friendship that humans and cats share, and enlist support for the safety and well-being of cats.

To celebrate our independent and beautiful feline friends, Whiskas highlights the six benefits of owning a cat:

Healthier heart

We know owning a pet gives you a warm and fuzzy feeling, but studies have revealed that owning a cat lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease by about 30%.

Their purring has healing properties

As a proud cat owner, you are fully aware that the purring sound your cat makes is comforting as it means your cat is happy and comfortable. However, a cat’s purr vibrates at a frequency of 20-140 HZ, a frequency that is associated with the therapeutic healing of human bones and muscle.

They contribute to reduced stress and anxiety

Having a cat around releases endorphins, which lowers your stress and anxiety levels. Cats are known for being super low-maintenance and a simple petting session is usually enough to make both you and your cat happy.

They are independent

Cats are naturally independent creatures and require minimal supervision, making them the purr-fect pet for workaholics, people living in apartments, and mellow types. While you can take your cat for a walk, it isn’t necessary to their lifestyle.

Unconditional love

A pet is a companion that will never judge you, will love you regardless of whatever happens and will always be there. We know cats can be aloof, but their unconditional love and affection raises your self-esteem. It is said that animals know when they have been rescued, so the bond between you and your re-homed pet will be especially strong.