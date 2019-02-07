The age of Instagram has seen many weird accounts come and go. But if you really want to get your likes and followers up, maybe you should look to your pet.
If he's as adorable to you, chances are the Instagram-loving public will take to him as well.
Many pet owners seem to be creating accounts for their fury or scaly friends, elevating them to instant Insta stars.
One account that has caught the attention of more than 17K followers is Super Pringle (@super_pringle). Pringle is a bearded dragon living in Australia. He seems to be a busy little critter and likes shopping, long walks on the beach and lazing in the Aussie sun.
Just off to get some milk
Waiting on my Tinder date
Life's a beach
View this post on Instagram
Pringle is having some beach time! Sorry for lack of photos recently, I am moving house and have been busy. Once the move is finished there will be a lot more new pics. #pringle #lizard #reptile #beardie #beardeddragon #beach #melbourne
A post shared by Super Pringle (@super_pringle) on
And a merry Christmas to you!
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas! #pringle #lizard #reptile #christmas #beardie #santa
A post shared by Super Pringle (@super_pringle) on
Ride or die