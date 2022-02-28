PICS + VIDEO: Meet Fritzi, the raccoon who's become Instagram-famous

VETERINARIAN Mathilde Laininger lives with three raccoons that can no longer be released into the wild. One of them, Fritzi, has become an Instagram starlet with a growing number of followers.

Laininger sees the social media fame as an opportunity "give a better image of raccoons", despite the animals being considered an invasive species by the EU. As many as 1 million are believed to have spread across Germany where they threaten native wildlife, as well as carry parasitic diseases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fritzi & her lovely friends 🦝 (@fritzi_the_rescue_racoon) Every day, more and more people follow Fritzi, who was "adopted" when he was three weeks old. "He was fished out of a river by two boys and was very sick," Laininger told AFP.

"We didn't expect such a success, that we had so many followers in such a short time", confessed the veterinarian, who also wants to improve the reputation of raccoons. These carnivorous animals and good climbers do not enjoy the best image since they are considered a threat to biodiversity and have been classified as an invasive species by the Council of Europe. "They are hunted almost everywhere, except in Berlin fortunately, and we would like to see them removed from this list," lamented Laininger, who has permits to raise her three raccoons at home.

The animals, which can be recognised by their black-spotted eyes and pointed snouts, can no longer be returned to their natural environment. But they seem to be coping with their situation perfectly.