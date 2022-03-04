Prepping for a furry friend? Read this first

Animals are the family that we choose for ourselves. This is what they’re often described as, an addition to the family. Going a step further, they are an extension of ourselves, especially so for those who view their furry friends as their own offspring. In many cases, these domesticated animals are just that to those who do not want children of their own or to those whose children have already left the nest. Animals do require special arrangements be made to accommodate them so that they, too, can feel relaxed and have a pleasant experience at your home, which, essentially, would be their home too.

Preparing yourself and your home for an additional family member The Fundamentals First and foremost, safety first!

For your pet to feel at home, certain safety measures need to be taken. Although your house may seem relatively safe to you, this might, and most probably will not be the case for the animal. For this reason, you should carefully examine your entire home for potential threats. Many products in the average home can prove to be harmful to your pet. Items such as beauty products and household cleaning agents are among those that may be lethal, the latter, especially. Animal cave

Create a tiny home (i.e. comfy bed) for your pet if your space allows it. Know what essential items your pets need or would enjoy. In the case of cats, a litter box and scratching post are essential if you wish to keep your home tidy and free of foul odour. Create a comfortable area for your pet(s) where they can sleep or laze around. This is important if you wish to keep your animals from getting comfortable on your furniture.

Cleaning supplies This is both household detergents and shampoos for your pet. If you want to avoid fleas and foul odour in your home, make this a priority on your list. Grooming Items

Caring for your pet is both a gift and need for your furry friend. Grooming essentials such as special combs can be found at local pet stores. Combs and brushes remove fallen or lose hair from your pet’s body, and some are designed specifically to remove fleas from fur, so make sure to invest in a comb or two. Toys Specific toys for the pet you’re housing will be a tremendous gift to your little furry friend, so do not forget to purchase a handful to keep them occupied and happy. Better toys than your shoes or other possessions!

Know the species type Do in-depth research of the specific animal you have in mind. Look past the basic care requirements. Find out what your pets are sensitive to e.g. cats dislike citrus scents such as citronella and lemon. Exotic pets