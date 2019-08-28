If the protein in pet food were supplemented with insects, this could mean lower levels of methane. Picture: Pixabay

London - Vets are encouraging pet owners to feed their animals insects. Dog and cat food containing creepy crawlies could reduce the amount of land and water used by farming, the British Veterinary Association said.

Pets are estimated to consume more than 10% of the meat produced globally.

If the protein in pet food were supplemented with insects, this could mean lower levels of methane, which is produced by cows, and less use of fertilisers.

The BVA recently published a new position recommending further research on insect-rearing for pet food.

However a recent study by the Pet Food Manufacturing Association found more than a third of pet owners would "not be happy at all" to feed their animal food containing insect powder, even if it was of nutritional benefit.

Simon Doherty, from the BVA, said: "It is important to think outside of the tin and we welcome further research and understanding in relation to insect farming and the role that insect products can play in animal nutrition."

Daily Mail