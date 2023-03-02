Sarah Ferguson believes late queen’s corgis bark at monarch’s ghost: ‘They know when she’s passing by!’

Sarah Ferguson believes the late Queen Elizabeth’s corgis bark at the monarch’s ghost. The Duchess of York, 63, who was married to the royal’s son Prince Andrew for 10 years, has been looking after the royal’s beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick, since her death, at the age of 96, on September 8 at her Balmoral estate.

She told People magazine about the dogs, which were originally given to the queen as a present from Sarah, Andrew and their daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie: “I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the queen is passing by.” Ferguson added the queen had “the most incredible faith” in God and hailed her as her “total idol” as one of her greatest skills was putting people at ease in her presence. The duchess, who remained close to the queen after her split from Andrew, added: “She put you at ease straight away… because it’s terrifying, you know?

“I used to sit there for hours thinking: ‘Oh my gosh, this is somebody’s lifetime to have an audience with the queen, and I’m sitting having a cup of tea.’ “She had the most incredible faith of any single person I’ve ever met. She just knew what to do. She knew how to make people feel good… she was my total idol.” Ferguson opened up about her hero-worship of the queen while speaking about her latest historical romance novel, “A Most Intriguing Lady”, which is set to come out next month and tells of a duke’s daughter who “secretly moonlights as an amateur sleuth for high society’s inner circle”.

Ferguson said in a New Year’s poem the Queen was “tucked in our hearts” and “free”. She posted a short rhyme on Instagram in tribute to the monarch, “We Will Miss You, Dearest Friend”, alongside a picture of the queen taken on the monarch’s visit to Royal Ascot in 2018.