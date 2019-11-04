According to the Daily Mail, the original picture was first posted to Facebook where over 200 000 users shared it. Picture: Facebook

Foster kitten Blossom is the latest pet to make it to social media stardom, and rightly so. She's taken the internet by storm with her very adorable smile. Her owner Lauren Boutz shared a series of photos of her three new foster kittens - Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup à la The Powerpuff Girls - to Twitter. But it was one shot in particular that racked up 1.2 million likes. The picture in question is one of five-week-old Blossom smiling at the camera, and totally caught off guard.

According to the Daily Mail, the original picture was first posted to Facebook where over 200 000 users shared it. Boutz revealed that she routinely fosters kittens for the City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department.

"These are my Powerpurr Girls: Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. They're about five weeks old now," she said when posting pictures of the kittens online.

When a screen grab of Blossom made it to Twitter, people joked that she was fully deserving of her "Instagram boyfriend".