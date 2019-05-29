Surf Riders is a pet-friendly restaurant by the beach in Durban. Picture: Surf Riders

Peanut butter yoghurt pops, pupcakes and woof-waffles - SA dogs are getting the royal treatment at these restaurants.



After a morning of frolicking in the waves or chasing pigeons in the park, your favourite “Good Boy” deserves to be treated at one of these local pet-friendly restaurants.





Paul’s Homemade Ice-cream

Rosebank, Johannesburg and Florida Road, Durban





One of the sweetest additions to food scene on Florida is serving up waffles, cones and even ‘Dog Stix’, refreshing frozen yoghurt and peanut butter treats pups will love. Liz Morton, Head of Durban Operations at the dessert bar said, “We want Paul’s to cater to anyone and everyone, that’s why we’ve included tasty treats on our menu that our four-legged friends will

also enjoy.”





Voodoo Lily Café

Johannesburg, Birdhaven





Ask a waiter for a water bowl to keep your pooch refreshed at this pet-friendly spot that also serves up organic chicken breast slices, livers and giblets. Just make sure you keep your pets on a leash an din the outdoor area.





The Twelve Apostles Hotel

Camps Bay, Cape Town





It may be difficult when you have to leave your pet at home, they are most welcome at The Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa. Pets are welcome in specially selected rooms with a range of pet beds, bowls and pet menus available. They are also more than welcome in our Leopard Bar, where we have special Pet menus on offer.





La Belle Bistro & Patisserie

Constantia, Cape Town





This Parisian-style bakery’s outside areas are dog friendly so let your furry friends enjoy lunch and day out with you.





Oh My Soul Café

Durban North, Durban





Golden waffles topped with a creamy vegan chocolate spread and a scattering of strawberries and nuts, juicy barbeque ‘vurgers’ and so much more, Oh My Soul Café is a completely vegan restaurant based in Durban North. Their treats aren’t limited to people only, dogs can come along for yummy ‘ice-cream’ or delicious doggy biscuits. The pet-friendly food is all freshly made with love for their furry customers.





Surf Riders

South Beach, Durban





End off summer outings at Surf Riders, South Beach, with a refreshing cocktail for yourself and a meal your dog will drool over. Samantha Small-Shaw, General Manager at Surf Riders, said, “We are a dog-friendly restaurant and treat them just as well as our customers.”





Their menu boasts a variety of delicious choices for both you and your furry friend to enjoy. Option one on their ‘WOOF! Menu’ is the Poochini Snack Biscuit, made with ice cream topped with peanut butter sauce, layered sponge and biscuit crumbs, it is sure to cool down flushed pups. Option two is the Bag of Bones, which comes topped with honeyed bacon chips and nutter butter - mmm, delicious!





Circus Circus Beach Cafe North Beach, Durban

Adjacent to the slender palm trees, crashing waves and golden sand of North Beach, Circus Circus Beach Cafe is the perfect stop after taking your dog for a walk. The restaurant offers thirsty dogs bowls of water upon their arrival and allows dogs to be accompanied by their owners when seated outside. Kay Economou, the owner, said: “We just love dogs. We were the first dog-friendly place along the beachfront. Your fur babies are always welcome.”



