Snoop Dogg gives professional blunt roller a raise. We look at other ‘unconventional jobs’

Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus jr, doesn’t hide his love for grass. Uberfacts tweeted, “Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40 000 [about R640 000] and $50 000 a year”, to which the rapper replied, “Inflation. Their salary went up!”

I'm sure you had an idea of what you wanted to be when you were younger but as we all know, life has other plans for us. Most people have jobs that sound familiar but some have chosen to pursue more unusual careers. The most important thing, however, is to earn enough money to make a living and, fortunately, there are many unusual jobs on the market that pay well. With inflation and an increasing rate of unemployment worldwide that does not appear to be abating any time soon. Today’s labour market allows us to seek opportunities to carry out pursuits that make up the unusual workforce.

South Africa's unemployment rate hit a new high of 34.9% in the third quarter of 2021 and it has been reported that 1.2 million graduates are unemployed.

The economy was already in a weak position when it entered the pandemic after a decade of low growth. Here are some of the “unconventional jobs”: Golf ball diver: Golf ball divers seek out and rescue the many lost golf balls on courses around the world. That’s one way to make a living and have fun explaining it at a party.

Pet food tester: Human “testing” is needed in the pet industry.That’s where human consumption comes into play, and pet food testers personally taste pet food heading to the market for quality control, safety, and maybe a little honest feedback on the flavour. Online dating ghostwriter: They write profiles for people on dating websites. This is a great job if you have the writing skills to create witty dating profiles. You might do this job as a freelancer from anywhere in the world by looking for clients yourself, or you might work directly with popular dating sites. Reseller: Resell their own used products that they think people may pay money for.

