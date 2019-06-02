Close’s beige trousers and jacket matched the colour of her beloved pet’s fluffy mane. Picture: Instagram

London - Owners, they say, grow to look like their pets. And that certainly seems to be the case, in the nicest possible way, for Glenn Close and her dog Pip. The Oscar-nominated actress, 72, and the little dog looked remarkably co-ordinated as they waited in the departure lounge of an airport together.

Close’s beige trousers and jacket matched the colour of her beloved pet’s fluffy mane. They even seemed to have perfected the same gentle expression.

Pip, a Havanese, has himself become a social media star thanks to his doting owner.

His Instagram account, on which he is called Sir Pippin of Beanfield, has more than 12 000 followers and offers an intimate insight into his life of luxury.

The images show him frolicking in his owner’s large garden and enjoying life as her plus one at showbusiness events.

This year he even joined Miss Close on stage as she received the best actress trophy at the Independent Spirit Awards, with the star saying: "He’s my date."

Daily Mail