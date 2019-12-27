London - It was a Christmas reunion worthy of celebration – and a few tears.
Nearly seven years after going missing, a beloved cat was returned home to his stunned owners on Christmas Eve.
Jude and John Kinloch broke down in tears as they were reunited with Tabs, who disappeared in February 2013.
The tabby cat, who is now 19 years old, was handed in to animal rescue volunteers after being found in a "pitiful" state on the side of a street miles away from the couple’s home in the Isle of Sheppey.
Mother-of-three Lisa Jones called an Animal Rescue volunteer who found a chip in the "emaciated" cat revealing his name and owner's telephone number.