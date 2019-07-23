"With beautiful sewing line work details, this hat is a work of art for you and your pet." Pictures: www.etsy.com

Never mind that Halloween's a few months away, this pancake costume by Etsy seller Ticketybootique is a must for all cat lovers. Why? Because it's the best thing you can do for your beloved kitty. Also, can you imagine how many likes you'll get once you post a picture to Instagram?

Made from felt and thread, the hat comes in three sizes: small, medium and large.

"Shortstack? Extra syrup? A little pad of butter? This sweet and syrupy costume is sure to make your pet the cutest on the breakfast block," explains the description.

Like you need an excuse for a photo op?

The costume seems to be a favourite with pet owners, judging by the comments.

"I’ve been meaning to write this review for a while now. I absolutely LOVED the pancake costume I ordered for my pup. It was perfect! Great communication with the seller too. I would definitely order from this shop again! :)" - Maggie R

"I love this costume. It came very quickly and is absolutely adorable. It’s easy to put on and soft and comfortable for the cat. Perfect size. Wonder what I’ll get next." - Jama Mattingly

Retailing for $23 (about R320), South African buyers will have to fork out a bit more for delivery and shipping costs.