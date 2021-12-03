’Tis the season to be jolly but don’t surprise someone with a pet this Christmas

Wish lists are being written, shopping carts are being filled and presents are being wrapped as people also continue to hunt for the perfect gift to surprise a loved one with. One that may tick all your boxes is a pet. Dogs and cats are playful and cuddly – who wouldn’t love being surprised with one wearing a bow on Christmas morning Lady and the Tramp style? Unfortunately, as fabulous as the idea sounds, it doesn’t always turn out quite so well for the pet or their owner.

At this time of the year, it is common for there to be an increase in pet adoptions and purchases from animal shelters and pet shops. The SPCA shared in a recent press release that, “While we encourage the adoption of our shelter animals, we do not promote animals to be given as a Christmas gift’.” Although gifting a pet as a present may seem like a grand gesture, the reality is, you’ve just left someone with a huge and unexpected responsibility. Chantall Giliomee, the Marketing Assistant at Durban and Coast SPCA, says: “We do see a very slight increase in adoptions during the festive season, however, we have a very large number of unwanted and stray animals taken in over the holidays, too.”

According to Giliomee, it’s not advisable to surprise someone with a pet as a gift. “Pet ownership is a big responsibility and a lifelong commitment. Having a pet will require an emotional and financial commitment. The person receiving the pet may not always be in a financial position to take care of the pet’s needs. A pet owner has to also prepare for a pet joining their home. It is always best to choose your own pet as you need to have an emotional connection with the pet,” she said. The responsibilities of a pet owner: