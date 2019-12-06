Having too many animals in these organisations, however, can often have long-lasting and devastating effects on animals. Picture: AP

Animal welfare organisations often report that their kennels are at capacity and the smaller organisations often cannot take on any more animals until some are adopted. “In South Africa in particular, many animal welfare have found that as the economic climate gets tougher, many people are surrendering their pets as they simply can no longer afford to care for them any longer,” said Tara McGovern, communications, digital & resource development for the SPCA.

“We also find that during the holiday season there is an increase in the number of pets abandoned as some people make the incredibly careless and cruel decision to go away and choose to abandon their pets in order to have a long holiday.”

These are just a few of the reasons why South Africa’s animal welfare organisations and rescue centres are packed to the brim. Having too many animals in these organisations, however, can often have long-lasting and devastating effects on animals.